UK families may get together, says UK's Rishi Sunak

No normal UK Christmas but families may be able to get together: Rishi Sunak

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  Nov 22 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 15:27 ist
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Britons will not be able to enjoy a normal Christmas this year due to the second wave of Covid-19, but the government is looking at ways to enable families to get together, Finance Minster Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.

"Frustrating as it is for all of us, Christmas is not going to be normal this year," he told Sky's Sophie Ridge on Sunday.

"But that said, the Prime Minister is, for example, looking at ways to see how families can spend time with each other."

United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rishi Sunak

