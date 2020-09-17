'No trade deal unless you respect N. Irish peace deal'

No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal, says Biden on Brexit

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 17 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 14:32 ist
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AP/PTI

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal

No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal, says Biden on Brexit

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal or there will be no US trade deal.

'Brexit election' raises hopes and fears in N Ireland

"We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit," Biden said in a tweet.

PM to submit Brexit grand bargain but Ireland sceptical

"Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
US Presidential Elections 2020
Brexit
United States
Northern Ireland

What's Brewing

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

 