Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal

No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal, says Biden on Brexit

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal or there will be no US trade deal.

'Brexit election' raises hopes and fears in N Ireland

"We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit," Biden said in a tweet.

We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit. Any trade deal between the U.S. and U.K. must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period. https://t.co/Ecu9jPrcHL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 16, 2020

PM to submit Brexit grand bargain but Ireland sceptical

"Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period."