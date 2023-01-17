Oil tanker explodes at dorkyard in Thailand

Oil tanker explodes at dorkyard in Thailand, casualties feared

Casualties are feared as several workers are reportedly missing and houses were damaged after the explosion

IANS
IANS, Bangkok,
  • Jan 17 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 11:52 ist
Smoke plums raise from 'SMOOTH SEA 22' an oil tanker that caught fire in Samut Songkhram, Thailand January 17, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Credit: Facebook/via Reuters

An oil tanker has reportedly caught fire and exploded at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Muang district of Samut Songkhram on Tuesday morning, according to local media.

Casualties are feared as several workers are reportedly missing and houses were damaged after the explosion, according to the report, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Thailand
Fire
World news

