One dead in Sweden shopping mall shooting

Police earlier said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident in the southern city of Malmo

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 20 2022, 04:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 04:37 ist
Shooting at Emporia Shopping Center in Malmo. Credit: Reuters Photo

A man wounded in a shooting in a shopping centre in Sweden Friday has died, police said, as a woman hurt in the same attack remained in hospital.

"The man has succumbed to his injuries," police said in a statement, adding that the woman was receiving medical treatment.

Police earlier said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident in the southern city of Malmo.

They ruled out a possible "terrorist" motive and said the shooting appeared to be "an isolated incident connected to criminal groups".

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the suspect had shot indiscriminately into the crowd, but the police did not confirm this.

"We believe that the immediate danger is now over," a police spokeswoman said.

In July, three people were killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Malmo.

Sweden
Shootings
World news

