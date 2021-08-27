Only one suicide bomber in Kabul attack: Pentagon

Only one suicide bomber carried out the deadly attack at the Kabul airport, the Pentagon said Friday, correcting its earlier assessment that there were two bombers and two separate explosions.
"We do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron hotel, that it was one suicide bomber," General Hank Taylor said.
