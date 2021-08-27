Only one suicide bomber in Kabul attack: Pentagon

Only one suicide bomber in Kabul attack: Pentagon

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 27 2021, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 20:51 ist
US Army Major General Hank Taylor. Credit: AFP File Photo

Only one suicide bomber carried out the deadly attack at the Kabul airport, the Pentagon said Friday, correcting its earlier assessment that there were two bombers and two separate explosions.

"We do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron hotel, that it was one suicide bomber," General Hank Taylor said.

Pentagon
Afghanistan
Taliban
Kabul
World news

