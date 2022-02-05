Over half of UNSC condemns N Korea's 'significant escalation'

More than half the United Nations Security Council condemned on Friday North Korea's launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, warning in a joint statement that ongoing silence by the 15-member body would only embolden Pyongyang.
The eight council members - the United States, Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Britain - and Japan described Sunday's launch as a "significant escalation" that "seeks to further destabilize the region."
