Over half of UNSC condemns N Korea's 'significant escalation'

UNSC condemns N Korea's 'significant escalation'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 05 2022, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 08:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

More than half the United Nations Security Council condemned on Friday North Korea's launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, warning in a joint statement that ongoing silence by the 15-member body would only embolden Pyongyang.

The eight council members - the United States, Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Britain - and Japan described Sunday's launch as a "significant escalation" that "seeks to further destabilize the region."

United Nations
UNSC
North Korea
World news

