Pak President Alvi holds long meeting with Imran Khan

Pak President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with Imran Khan

The sources said that Khan later called Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid

IANS
IANS, Islamabad,
  • May 12 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 13:47 ist
Pakistani President Arif Alvi. Credit: AFP File Photo

After the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest "illegal", Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman at the rest house in the Police Lines, where he is staying, The News reported.

According to sources, the Pak President briefed the PTI chief about the situation in the country and his communication with the military authorities on his arrest and the situation in the wake of it, The News reported.

Also Read: Two senior leaders from Imran Khan's party arrested

The sources said that Khan later called Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid. He too joined the discussions which lasted for more than two hours till after midnight.

President Arif Alvi had written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and deplored the manner in which Imran Khan was arrested inside the Islamabad High Court premises.

"I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested," the president wrote in his strongly-worded letter two days after the PTI chief was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which led to widespread deadly protests.

"The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of this incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party", The News reported.

During his appearance in the Supreme Court, Khan -- responding to a query by a foreign media representative who asked him if he was nabbed because he made allegations against a serving military officer -- reiterated that his allegations against a serving military officer are not mere accusations but a reality.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
Islamabad
Imran Khan
Arif Alvi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

 