Pakistan announces record increase in fuel prices

Pakistan announces record increase in fuel prices

AP
AP, Islamabad,
  • Jun 27 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 20:50 ist
Pakistan has confirmed 198,883 virus cases, including 4,035 deaths. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan has announced a record increase in fuel prices days before the end of a fiscal year in which the country's economy contracted for the first time in 68 years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The hike, which ranges from 27 per cent to 66 per cent depending on the petroleum product, was announced Friday night. It drew nationwide condemnation from people on social media Saturday.

The move comes two weeks after Islamabad said its GDP in the outgoing fiscal year ending on June 30 will shrink by 0.4 per cent, instead of an initially projected 2.4 per cent growth.

Pakistan's economy has witnessed a steady decline since 2018, when Prime Minister Imran Khan's government came into power.

Its economy has been affected by the coronavirus since March, when Khan put the country under lockdown. Restrictions were eased in May, causing a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Pakistan has confirmed 198,883 virus cases, including 4,035 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
fuel price hike
Petrol
diesel

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 