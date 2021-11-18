Pakistan frees hardline Islamist under a deal to end violence

Pakistan on Thursday freed a hardline Islamist leader a week after removing his name from the terrorism watch list, under a deal to end weeks of deadly protests by his followers over an alleged anti-blasphemy campaign, government officials and his lawyer said.
Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of a Sunni militant group - Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) - was released from a jail in Lahore city, a government spokesman Hasaan Khawar told Reuters.
"By the grace of God, he is a free man now," said his lawyer Muhammad Rizwan.
