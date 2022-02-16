Pakistan minister asks masses to use as little fuel as possible

Following the hike in the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan, the country's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, on Wednesday advised the public to use "as little fuel as possible", Geo News reported.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, the minister said that it would've been a different case if Pakistan made its own petrol or if the country had oil wells.

"The price of the fuel in the international market has reached up to $95 a barrel," he said, stating that the government has not imposed taxes on fuel prices in a bid to give "relief" to the masses.

Faraz also said that "life cannot be normal during these tough times as inflation and Covid-19 are global issues".

"Our government's priority is to subsidise food and drinks," he added.

During the conversation, he said the Ministry of Science is trying to reduce electricity consumption, as "it will allow the government to minimise the import of oil".

The government on Tuesday dropped a major bombshell on the masses by hiking the price of petrol by Rs 12.03 per litre, citing an increase in crude oil prices in the international market.

