Pakistan PM Imran Khan's PTI takes lead in local govt polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ahead of Sunday's no-trust motion against him, embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday got a shot in the arm following his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's "overwhelming success" in the local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The ruling PTI was leading in the second phase of the local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as counting of votes was still underway, the Geo News reported.

The polling was held for the slots of chairmen and mayors of 65 tehsil councils.

The results show that the count for 48 out of 64 tehsil councils is complete. According to the unconfirmed results, PTI succeeded in 24 tehsil councils and is in a leading position in seven tehsil councils.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) won seven seats and is leading in four other tehsil councils. Independent candidates succeeded in seven tehsil councils and are in the lead in one council.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) managed to clinch two tehsil councils and is leading in three others, while Jamaat-e-Islami succeeded in three councils and is in the leading position in one council.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won one seat and is leading in another, while Awami National Party (ANP) bagged two tehsil councils.

Congratulating the PTI team for its "overwhelming success" in the local elections, Prime Minister Khan said the people of the province have rejected the "traitors".

Taking to Twitter over success in the majority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tehsils, Khan said, "Congratulations to CM @IMMahmoodKhan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls. Ppl of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies."

Prime Minister Khan, 69, on Wednesday effectively lost majority in Parliament after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key partner of the ruling coalition, joined the ranks of the Opposition, which had tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly. The crucial vote on the no-confidence motion will take place on Sunday.

