Pakistan PM orders to unblock Wikipedia website

Wikipedia has been ordered to be restored with immediate effect

AFP
AFP, Islamabad,
  • Feb 07 2023, 06:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 07:53 ist
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan's Prime Minister on Monday ordered authorities to unblock Wikipedia, the government announced, just days after the online encyclopedia was restricted for "blasphemous content".

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb posted the order to her Twitter account, which stated: "The Prime Minister is pleased to direct that the website (Wikipedia) may be restored with immediate effect."

Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif
World news
Wikipedia

