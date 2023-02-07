Pakistan PM orders to unblock Wikipedia website

Pakistan's Prime Minister on Monday ordered authorities to unblock Wikipedia, the government announced, just days after the online encyclopedia was restricted for "blasphemous content".
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb posted the order to her Twitter account, which stated: "The Prime Minister is pleased to direct that the website (Wikipedia) may be restored with immediate effect."
