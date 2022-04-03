Pakistan Political Crisis: All eyes on Pak as Imran Khan faces no-confidence vote today
updated: Apr 03 2022, 08:47 ist
Defiant Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a parliamentary no-confidence vote that could see him thrown out of office, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling. Stay tuned for updates.
08:46
Ahead of Sunday’s sitting, political circles were abuzz with reports that the government had devised a strategy to physically prevent opposition members and nearly two dozen PTI dissidents from reaching Parliament House through their protests
The Dawn reports
08:43
PM Imran Khan urges Tehreek-e-Insaf legislators to go to National Assembly today during the proceedings of no-confidence motion: Radio Pakistan
08:41
Khan rejected the claims of him not getting along with the army
"I have no differences with the army. They took a decision and we respect it. The army decided to stay neutral and we respect it," he said.
The prime minister claimed that the political crisis created against him was a result of him wanting to devise an independent foreign policy for Pakistan, which he said was previously attempted only once, the report said.
"Except under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, our country has never had an independent foreign policy. And then too, Mir Jaffers such as Fazlur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif had got him killed by conspiring with the foreign powers," he said.
08:39
Terming it a "war for the future” of the country, Khan said Pakistan was standing at a decisive point.
"There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country," he said.
The prime minister said the politics of Pakistan had reached a point where the people of the country had to take a call, the report said.
08:38
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the youth of Pakistan to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government but told them not to criticise the Pakistan Army, a day ahead of the crucial vote
07:47
Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces prospect of being run out in number game during no-trust vote
Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has promised to bowl an inswing yorker against Opposition leaders for tabling a no-confidence motion against him, is now facing the prospect of being run out in the number game in Parliament on Sunday with key allies deserting him and a sizeable number of rebel lawmakers vowing to vote against him.
Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘NayaPakistan’, is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from hisPakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party
07:45
Pak PM Imran urges youth to stage 'peaceful protests' ahead of no-confidence motion vote
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the youth ofPakistanto stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government but told them not to criticise thePakistanArmy, a day ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against him.
07:44
Even if no-trust motion succeeds, Imran will hold office until new leader is sworn-in
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed revealed on Saturday that even if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeds, the premier will continue to hold office until a new leader is sworn-in, Dawn reported.
At a media talk in Islamabad, he referred to Article 94 of the Constitution -- related to the Prime Minister continuing in office -- which states, "The President may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister."
