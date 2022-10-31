Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil poll

PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil poll

The Brazilian leader defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 13:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the presidential elections in Brazil, and said he looked forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The PMO posted a tweet quoting Modi, "Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues."

Also Read | Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win

The Brazilian leader defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro
World news
World Politics
president

What's Brewing

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

 