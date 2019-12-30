Police operation after shots apparently fired in Berlin

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Dec 30 2019, 19:03pm ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2019, 19:19pm ist
Police officers guard an area after an individual fired shots in the city centre of Berlin. Reuters

German police said a person apparently fired several shots at a shop in central Berlin and an operation is underway.

A tweet from police didn't specify whether anyone was hurt in the incident in the Friedrichstrasse area on Monday and didn't give any further information, other than to say that the apparent perpetrator wasn't identified.

A second tweet said police think the shots followed an attempted robbery and "we have the situation under control".

German news agency dpa reported that there was a police operation under way around the former Checkpoint Charlie border crossing between east and west Berlin.

There were no ambulances at the scene, dpa said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Germany
Berlin
Shooting
Comments (+)
 