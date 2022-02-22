Polish President calls for severe sanctions on Russia

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday that severe sanctions on Russia were needed after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
Duda, speaking after consultations with government ministers on the Ukraine crisis, also called for a further reinforcement of NATO's eastern flank.
