Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, following Amess's stabbing

The Pope urged the perpetrators to "abandon the path of violence"

Reuters
Reuters, Vatican City,
  • Oct 17 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 18:54 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned recent attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, in an apparent reference to the stabbing death of parliamentarian David Amess.

The pope, speaking at his Sunday blessing in St. Peters Square, said he was praying for the families of the victims and urged the perpetrators to "abandon the path of violence".

