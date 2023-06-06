Pope Francis in hospital for check-up

The pope, who is 86, spent five days in hospital earlier this year with a lung infection and last month skipped audiences due to a fever

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Jun 06 2023, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:02 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis has gone to Rome's Gemelli hospital for a check-up, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting what it said were sources with knowledge of the matter.

There was no immediate word from the Vatican.

The pope, who is 86, spent five days in hospital earlier this year with a lung infection and last month skipped audiences due to a fever.

Also Read | Pope accepts resignation of India bishop accused of rape

Francis, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, has suffered a number of ailments in recent years.

In July 2021 he had part of his colon removed in an operation aimed at addressing a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis.

The Vatican announced plans on Saturday for Francis to visit Mongolia on Aug.31-Sept.4.

Before that he is due to visit Portugal from Aug. 2-6 to attend the World Youth Day in Lisbon and visit the Shrine of Fatima. 

