'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast: UK maritime security agency

A UK maritime security agency on Tuesday reported a "potential hijack" on a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, five days after an attack on a tanker left two dead.
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially reported a "non-piracy" incident on the unnamed ship. Last week's attack on an Israeli-linked tanker bound for the UAE was blamed by the United States and its allies on Iran.
