Prince Charles pays tribute to his 'dear Papa' Philip

Prince Charles pays tribute to his 'dear Papa' Prince Philip

'My dear Papa was a very special person who above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him'

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 10 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 23:08 ist
Prince Charles. Credit: AFP File Photo

Prince Charles on Saturday paid tribute to his "dear Papa" who had given such remarkably devoted service to Queen Elizabeth, to the royal family, to Britain and to the Commonwealth, expressing gratitude for such touching praise of his father.

"My father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable devoted service to the queen, to my family, to the country and also to the whole of the Commonwealth," Charles, wearing a black necktie of mourning told reporters.

Read | Prince Philip's funeral to take place on April 17: Palace

"My dear Papa was a very special person who above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that," Charles said.

"It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time," he said.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and in the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and sorrow," said Charles.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
Prince Charles
Prince Philip

What's Brewing

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

 