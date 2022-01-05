Protesters seize airport of Kazakhstan's biggest city

Protesters seized control of the airport of Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the Central Asian country was hit by a wave of unrest that started with demonstrations against fuel price rises.
All flights to and from Almaty are temporary cancelled, the source said.
