Protesters seize airport of Kazakhstan's biggest city

All flights to and from Almaty are temporary cancelled

Reuters
Reuters, Almaty,
  • Jan 05 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 21:49 ist
News outlets in Kazakhstan are reporting that demonstrators protesting rising fuel prices broke into the mayor's office in the country's largest city and flames were seen coming from inside. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Protesters seized control of the airport of Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the Central Asian country was hit by a wave of unrest that started with demonstrations against fuel price rises.

All flights to and from Almaty are temporary cancelled, the source said. 

