Putin congratulates Xi on new term, hails 'strengthening' ties

With Russia's relations with the West reaching Cold War-era lows after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine, the Kremlin has sought to shore up its ties with China

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 10 2023, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 14:07 ist
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated Xi Jinping on his third term as China's leader, hailing the strengthening ties between the two countries.

"Dear friend, please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your reelection," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

Also Read: What to expect from Xi's next five years as Chinese president

"Russia highly values your personal contribution toward the strengthening of ties... and strategic cooperation between our nations."

"I am certain that working together, we will ensure the development of fruitful Russian-Chinese cooperation in all sorts of different areas. We will continue to coordinate joint work on the most important regional and international issues."

With Russia's relations with the West reaching Cold War-era lows after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine, the Kremlin has sought to shore up its ties with China.

World news
China
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping

