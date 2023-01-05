Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7: Kremlin

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7

Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill, according to the Kremlin.

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

