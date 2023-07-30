Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative as well as a Chinese one could be a basis for peace.
Also Read | Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks in early August
He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in Moscow on Friday. He also said that it was hard to implement a ceasefire when the Ukrainian army was on the offensive.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist
Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara
Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures
‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle
Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount
Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey
Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins
Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions
Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?
46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost