Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

Putin was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in Moscow on Friday.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 30 2023, 02:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 02:21 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative as well as a Chinese one could be a basis for peace.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks in early August

He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in Moscow on Friday. He also said that it was hard to implement a ceasefire when the Ukrainian army was on the offensive.

Vladimir Putin
World news
Russia

