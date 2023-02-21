Real Madrid's 'magician' Amancio dies at 83

Real Madrid legend Amancio Amaro nicknamed 'the magician' has died at 83 the club announced Tuesday.
Joining Los Blancos from Deportivo La Coruna in 1962, the right winger lifted nine league titles and one European Cup at Madrid before retiring in 1976.
Amancio scored 155 goals in 471 games for Madrid, before going on to coach the team in the 1984-85 season.
Barcelona's spending cap reduced after Champions League exit
"Together with Paco Gento, Amancio led the Real Madrid side that came after the one which won five consecutive European Cups, and represents the values that have forged the history of our club," said Madrid in a statement.
"He will be remembered by all Madridistas and by all football fans as one of the great legends of this sport."
Amancio also played a key role for Spain in their 1964 European Championship victory.
In 2022 Amancio was appointed honorary president of Real Madrid, after the death of his former team-mate Paco Gento.
