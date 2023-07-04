Relief to Imran Khan as Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case 'inadmissible'

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday declared Toshakhana case against former Pakistan PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan "inadmissible", reported Pakistan's ARY News.

The judgement was pronounced by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq.

The Toshakhana case was filed against Khan last year after the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that he failed to declare the funds he received after selling the gifts given by foreign dignitaries.

A toshkhana is a treasure house where gifts that are received as honour from foreign dignitaries are stored.

