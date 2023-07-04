Relief to Imran Khan as Toshakhana case 'inadmissible'

Relief to Imran Khan as Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case 'inadmissible'

The judgement was pronounced by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2023, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 11:18 ist
Imran Khan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday declared Toshakhana case against former Pakistan PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan "inadmissible", reported Pakistan's ARY News. 

The judgement was pronounced by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq. 

The Toshakhana case was filed against Khan last year after the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that he failed to declare the funds he received after selling the gifts given by foreign dignitaries.

A toshkhana is a treasure house where gifts that are received as honour from foreign dignitaries are stored.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
World news
Imran Khan

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 