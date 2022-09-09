Royal mourning to last 7 days after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Royal mourning to last 7 days after the queen's funeral

The palace did not say when the funeral would be held, but it is likely to take place around 11 days after the queen's death on Thursday

Reuters, London,
  • Sep 09 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 16:00 ist
The front page of a news paper and flowers are pictured outside of Buckingham Palace in London on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast.

"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral," a statement said.

A gun salute will be fired in London at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen's life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said flags at royal residences would remain at half mast until the morning after the mourning period and that royal residences would remain closed, although floral tributes could be left outside.

