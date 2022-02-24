Russia acting like Nazi Germany: Ukraine's Zelensky

Russia acting like Nazi Germany: Ukraine's Zelensky

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 18:19 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday compared Russia's invasion of his country to military campaigns carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II.

"Russia has attacked Ukraine in a cowardly and suicidal way, like Nazi Germany did during World War II," the Ukrainian president said in an online briefing, during which he called on Ukrainians to "go out" and "protest against this war".

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

 