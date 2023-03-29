Russia announces deal to boost oil supplies to India

Russia announces deal to boost oil supplies to India

Rosneft said in a statement that its CEO Igor Sechin had travelled to India and brokered an agreement with the Indian Oil Company

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 29 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 16:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian energy giant Rosneft announced a deal on Wednesday to ramp up oil sales to India, as Moscow seeks new buyers in the wake of tensions with the West over the Ukraine conflict.

Read | Russia says oil sales to India soar 22 times amid Ukraine conflict

Rosneft said in a statement that its CEO Igor Sechin had travelled to India and brokered an agreement with the Indian Oil Company "to substantially increase oil supplies ... to India."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Oil
India News
Export
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Climate action ever more urgent

Climate action ever more urgent

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

 