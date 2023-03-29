Russia announces deal to boost oil supplies to India

Russian energy giant Rosneft announced a deal on Wednesday to ramp up oil sales to India, as Moscow seeks new buyers in the wake of tensions with the West over the Ukraine conflict.
Rosneft said in a statement that its CEO Igor Sechin had travelled to India and brokered an agreement with the Indian Oil Company "to substantially increase oil supplies ... to India."
