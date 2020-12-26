'Russia approves Sputnik V for people over 60'

Russia approves Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60

People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation programme

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 26 2020, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 14:14 ist
Credit: Reuters photo.

Russia on Saturday approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying.

People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sputnik V
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Russia

What's Brewing

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

House parties popular this year

House parties popular this year

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

This reservoir is a haven for birds

This reservoir is a haven for birds

Hampi's granite carvers

Hampi's granite carvers

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

 