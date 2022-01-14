Russia could deploy military hardware if security talks fail: Lavrov

Russia could deploy military hardware if talks fail

Russia has laid out an array of security guarantees that it wants to obtain from the United States and NATO

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jan 14 2022, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 17:05 ist
Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Retuers photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that a potential Russian response in the event that security talks fail with the West would entail a deployment of military hardware.

Lavrov made the remark at his annual news conference in Moscow. Russia has laid out an array of security guarantees that it wants to obtain from the United States and NATO. It says it expects a written response to the proposals next week.

Russia
United States
NATO
World news

