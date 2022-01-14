Russia could deploy military hardware if security talks fail: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that a potential Russian response in the event that security talks fail with the West would entail a deployment of military hardware.
Lavrov made the remark at his annual news conference in Moscow. Russia has laid out an array of security guarantees that it wants to obtain from the United States and NATO. It says it expects a written response to the proposals next week.
