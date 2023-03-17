Russia ex-president Medvedev likens Putin ICC warrant to toilet paper

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Friday compared the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin to toilet paper.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. No need to explain WHERE this paper should be used🧻. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) March 17, 2023

