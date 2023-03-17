Russia ex-prez likens Putin warrant to toilet paper

Russia ex-president Medvedev likens Putin ICC warrant to toilet paper

'No need to explain WHERE this paper should be used,' he said

Russia ex-president Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Friday compared the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin to toilet paper.

"The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. No need to explain WHERE this paper should be used," Medvedev said on Twitter, adding a toilet paper emoji.

Russia
Vladimir Putin
ICC
World news
Dmitry Medvedev

