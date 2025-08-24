Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi govt notifies rules for e-delivery of summons, warrants

The notification, issued by the home department of Delhi government, was earlier approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said on Saturday.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 06:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 06:06 IST
India NewsV K SaxenaDelhi Governmentsummons

Follow us on :

Follow Us