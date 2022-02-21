Russia facing 'very big threat' over Ukraine: Putin

Russia facing 'very big threat' over Ukraine, says Putin

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 21 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 20:55 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that tensions with the West over Ukraine posed a looming threat to Moscow, as the West warns that Russia is preparing to invade its ex-Soviet neighbour.

"The use of Ukraine as an instrument of confrontation with our country poses a serious, very big threat to us," Putin said during an unscheduled meeting of the Russian security council, adding that Moscow's priority was "not confrontation, but security".

