Russia President Vladimir Putin dubs Wagner mutiny 'treason' in televised address

Putin dubs Wagner mutiny 'treason' in televised address

He said he would do everything to protect Russia.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 24 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 13:26 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address on Saturday that an "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

He said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that "decisive action" would be taken to stabilise the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had taken control of all military installations.

Russia
World news
Vladimir Putin

