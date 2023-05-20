Russia says F-16 supplies to Ukraine would carry 'colossal' risks for West

Western countries will be running "colossal risks" if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday.
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 as Ukraine wins access to F-16s
US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters, senior US officials said.
