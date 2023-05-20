F-16s for Kyiv carry 'colossal' risks: Russia to West

Russia says F-16 supplies to Ukraine would carry 'colossal' risks for West

US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on May 19 that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 20 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 15:30 ist
F-16 aircrafts fly during a NATO media event at an airbase in Malbork, Poland, March 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Western countries will be running "colossal risks" if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday.

Also Read | Zelenskyy arrives at G7 as Ukraine wins access to F-16s

US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters, senior US officials said. 

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Moscow
Kyiv
F-16 fighter jet
G7
Joe Biden

