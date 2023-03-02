Russia says it suspended nuclear pact because US was using it to help Ukraine

Suspended nuclear pact because of US: Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States and its Western allies wanted to see Russia strategically defeated in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Mar 02 2023, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 15:35 ist
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow had been forced to suspend its participation in the new START nuclear arms control treaty because Washington was using it to help Ukraine attack Russian strategic sites.

Speaking at the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Ryabkov said that the United States and its Western allies wanted to see Russia strategically defeated in Ukraine.

Also Read | 'Don't send weapons to Russia,' Scholz urges China

"The situation further degraded after US attempts to assess the security of Russian strategic facilities outlined under the New START Treaty by assisting the Kyiv regime in conducting armed attacks against them," Ryabkov said.

"Under these circumstances, we were forced to announce the suspension of the Treaty." 

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news
United States
US

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

 