Russia says US withdrawal from Open Skies treaty undermines international security

The U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies treaty undermines international security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday.
Ryabkov said Washington had provided no facts to back up its assertion that Moscow has repeatedly violated the pact's terms.
The United States announced its intention on Thursday to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty that permits unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administration's latest move to pull the country from major global agreements.
