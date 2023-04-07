Russia seizes Bakhmutka River's west bank, says UK

Russia seizes Bakhmutka River's west bank, says UK defence ministry

The development endangers a key Ukraine supply route

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 07 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 12:56 ist
Ukrainian service members ride a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River, endangering a key Ukraine supply route, in its push to regain control of the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, the British defence ministry said on Friday.

"Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre ... Ukraine's key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened," the ministry said on Twitter in a regular bulletin.

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

