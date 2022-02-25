Russia to curb FB access in media 'censorship' response

Russia to limit Facebook access in response to media 'censorship'

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 25 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 22:50 ist
Meta Platforms Facebook. Credit: IANS Photo

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Facebook in response to restrictions the US social media giant has imposed on Russian media, accusing Facebook of "censorship".

It was not immediately clear what the restrictions would involve.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

