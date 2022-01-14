Russia to not wait forever for US, says Sergei Lavrov

Russia to not wait forever for US, NATO to respond on security demands, says Sergei Lavrov

At his annual news conference, Russia's top diplomat said Moscow wanted to hear which proposals worked and which didn't with an explanation

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  Jan 14 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 14:38 ist
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: AFP File Photo

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia was not ready to wait forever for the United States and NATO to respond to its security demands and that it wanted a detailed written response to every Russian proposal.

At his annual news conference, Russia's top diplomat said Moscow wanted to hear which proposals worked and which didn't with an explanation, and that the key thing was that everything was in writing.

Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin could take a decision once Moscow had received a point-by-point response to its proposals and counter-proposals from the West.

