Russia to raise salaries for military by 10.5%

The Russian government will increase salaries for military servicemen by 10.5 per cent from October 1, a government decree published on the official web portal showed on Friday.
Also Read | Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call
The move comes days after an abortive armed mutiny by the mercenary Wagner Group, which briefly took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and marched towards Moscow in what its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said was a protest against incompetence and corruption in Russia's top brass.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Isolated Russian football risks going backwards
'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh
Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar
'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar
Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study
Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino
Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal
Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards
Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down
In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur