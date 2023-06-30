Russia to raise salaries for military by 10.5%

Russia to raise salaries for military by 10.5%

The move comes days after an abortive armed mutiny by the mercenary Wagner Group.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 30 2023, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 21:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Russian government will increase salaries for military servicemen by 10.5 per cent from October 1, a government decree published on the official web portal showed on Friday.

Also Read | Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call

The move comes days after an abortive armed mutiny by the mercenary Wagner Group, which briefly took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and marched towards Moscow in what its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said was a protest against incompetence and corruption in Russia's top brass.

World news
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russian Army

