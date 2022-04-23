Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US will re-open embassy in Ukraine at some point, Ukrainian PM says

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that he "absolutely" expected the United States would eventually re-open its embassy in Ukraine, but stopped short of predicting when that would happen. Meanwhile, Russia said it would fight to take control over all east and south of Ukraine. Stay tuned for live updates.
G20 cannot function with Russia at the table, Canada says
The Group of 20 major economies cannot effectively function as long as Russia remains a member, Canada's finance minister said on Friday after a week of protests of Moscow's war in Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.
Discord over Russia's presence at the meetings has been on display all week, with officials from the US, Canada, Britain and other Western countries staging walkouts three days in a row whenever Russian officials spoke. - Reuters.
Russia vows to win 'full control' of east, south Ukraine
Russia said Friday it would fight to take control over all east and south of Ukraine but Kyiv pledged to save the country, as the UN documented dozens of civilians killed in one town.
Read more
US will "absolutely" re-open embassy in Ukraine at some point, Ukrainian PM says
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that he "absolutely" expected the United States would eventually re-open its embassy in Ukraine, but stopped short of predicting when that would happen.
"It will happen, absolutely, but we will wait," Shmyhal told reporters at a conclusion of a visit to Washington, when asked whether he had received assurances from the United States that it would re-open its embassy.
Britain announced on Friday it would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv next week, joining other European countries that have announced such plans after Russian forces withdrew from the country's north in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance. - Reuters.