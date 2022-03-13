Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UK to pay citizens to shelter Ukrainian refugees

Ukraine's intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy that was evacuating women and children from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including one child. The country has also accused Russia of planning a fake referendum in the port town of Kherson. Meanwhile, the UK has decided to pay citizens who shelter refugees from the war-torn nation.
Ukraine accuses Russia of fake referendum plot in Kherson
Ukrainian officials on Saturday accused Russia of planning a fake referendum on creating a pro-Moscow "people's republic" in the southern Black Sea city of Kherson.
Read more
Ukraine's gas reserves at 9.5 bln cubic metres, production continues - PM
Ukraine's gas reserves amount to 9.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) with production continuing at all facilities except at plants in areas where fighting is taking place, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said late on Saturday.
Imports continue from Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, Shmygal said in a video address.
Before Russia's invasion, Ukraine consumed around 30 bcm of gas per year, producing 20 bcm and importing the remaining volumes from Europe. - Reuters.
Brits to get 350 pounds a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees
Britain will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.
The new scheme called "Homes for Ukraine" will let refugees from the war come to Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday.
Britain will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months. - Reuters.