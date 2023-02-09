Russia vows 'response' if UK sends planes to Ukraine

Russia vows 'response' if UK sends planes to Ukraine

The Russian embassy said that London would bear responsibility for the 'bloody harvest' of the next round of escalation

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 09 2023, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 00:31 ist
President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia on Wednesday said that it would respond if Britain sends warplanes to Ukraine, warning of an escalation.

"Russia will find a response to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side," Moscow's embassy in London said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The Russian embassy said that London would bear responsibility for the "'bloody harvest' of the next round of escalation as well as military and political consequences ensuing from this for the European continent and the whole world."

Also Read | 'Freedom will win', says Zelenskyy in surprise UK visit

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited London where he urged allies to send combat aircraft to his war-torn country.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "nothing is off the table" in terms of military aid for Ukraine.

Fighter jets for Ukraine were "part of the conversation", Sunak told a joint news conference with Zelensky.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
World news
US news
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

What's Brewing

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 