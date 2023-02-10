Russian launches overnight strikes on Kharkiv, say local officials

Russian launches overnight strikes on Kharkiv: Offiical

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the 4 am strikes could disrupt power, heating and water supplies

Reuters
Reuters, Kharkiv,
  • Feb 10 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 12:26 ist
Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Russian forces launched a series of overnight strikes that have knocked out power supplies in parts of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, local officials said on Friday.

There was no word on casualties.

"The occupiers hit critical infrastructure. There were about 10 explosions," Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram. "In some regions, there are power cuts. Emergency services are on site."

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the 4 a.m. strikes could disrupt power, heating and water supplies. 

