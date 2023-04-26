Russian military aircraft intercepted: Germany

Russian military aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea: Germany

German and British Eurofighters were alerted to identify three military aircraft, the air force said

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Apr 26 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 14:32 ist
German flag. Credit: iStock Photo

Germany and Britain intercepted three Russian military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the German air force said on Wednesday.

"Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters were alerted to identify three military aircraft. The two SU-27 Flankers and a IL-20 from Russia were flying again without transponder signals in international airspace over the Baltic Sea," said the air force on Twitter.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Germany
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

 