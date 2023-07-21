Russian navy rehearses firing rockets at surface objects in Black Sea after warning to Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its Black Sea Fleet had practised firing rockets at "floating targets", two days after it warned that ships heading to Ukraine's Black Sea ports could be considered military targets.
The defence ministry said that the fleet had also rehearsed closing off areas temporarily ruled off limits to shipping and had practised "apprehending an offending vessel".
