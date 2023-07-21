Russia rehearses firing rockets at 'floating targets'

Russian navy rehearses firing rockets at surface objects in Black Sea after warning to Ukraine

The defence ministry said that the fleet had also rehearsed closing off areas temporarily ruled off limits to shipping.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jul 21 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 15:28 ist
Russian navy rehearses firing rockets in Black Sea. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its Black Sea Fleet had practised firing rockets at "floating targets", two days after it warned that ships heading to Ukraine's Black Sea ports could be considered military targets.

Also Read | Russia weaponising wheat won’t hurt the world

The defence ministry said that the fleet had also rehearsed closing off areas temporarily ruled off limits to shipping and had practised "apprehending an offending vessel". 

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

