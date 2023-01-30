Russian official rules out talks with Ukraine or West

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 30 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 11:52 ist
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Credit: Reuters Photo

With the United States having decided to supply tanks to Ukraine, it makes no sense for Russia to talk to Kyiv or its Western "puppet masters", the RIA news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.

Ryabkov said no one in the West has come up with any serious initiatives on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. 

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin

