Russian official rules out talks with Ukraine or West

With the United States having decided to supply tanks to Ukraine, it makes no sense for Russia to talk to Kyiv or its Western "puppet masters", the RIA news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.
Ryabkov said no one in the West has come up with any serious initiatives on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.
