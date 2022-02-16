Satellite pics show Russia didn't withdraw troops: NATO

Satellite images prove Russia's failure to withdraw troops, says NATO

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels ,
  • Feb 16 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 22:37 ist

NATO can prove Russia's failure to withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders with satellite images, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"The intelligence we are sharing is actually confirmed also with open sources, with satellite imagery from commercial satellites," he told reporters at a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels. 

